BasebALL You Can Drink with FREE Darty Shirt on June 11th

May 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







During every Saturday home game, the Cyclones offer BasebALL You Can Drink in The Backyard. This special ticket package is just $50 and offers an open bar starting at 5:30 and running through 7:30 PM with access to beer, wine, mixed drinks, seltzers and soft drinks as well as discounted food options. On Saturday, June 11th you'll also receive a special Coney Island Darty shirt with your ticket as well.

