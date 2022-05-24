Hot Rods Game Notes

Make like a Banana and Split... Home runs provided all four of the Grasshoppers' runs in a 4-3 Hot Rods loss to split the road trip to Greensboro. Bowling Green scored all of their runs in the first inning on RBIs from Driscoll, Brundage and Ovalles, and the pitching staff struck out eleven with six coming from Mason Montgomery.

Sunday's Notes... Simon has a three-game hit streak... He's also been on base in nine-straight games... Driscoll has a hit in consecutive games... Murray and Hiott have six-game on base streaks... The Hot Rods are 10-8 in May... BG is 8-7 in one-run games this season... They're also 5-7 in day games... BG is now 16-7 when scoring first in 2022... They've split three of the seven series they've played...

Simon Says Get on Base... Ronny Simon has been a jack-of-all-trades at the plate this season, and comes into the Cyclones series on a team-best three-game hit streak (tied with Basabe) and nine-game on-base streak. The on-base streak is tied for fifth-best among Hot Rods hitters this season. He is also tied with Heriberto Hernandez for the team lead in home runs with six big flies on the year. That mark is tied for ninth in all of the South Atlantic League. He does damage on the basepaths as well, sitting in fourth in the SAL with fifteen stolen bases on the year.

Hoppin' Road trip... The Hot Rods finished the series with a split against Greensboro, now a member of the North Division. In the six-game series that was a re-hash of the 2021 Championship, Bowling Green took the form of their predecessors. BG hit 11 home runs, the most of any series this season, and increasing their total homers in 2022 by almost 33%. Ronny Simon and Heriberto Hernandez are tied for the team lead while players like Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo went deep for the first time this year.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

