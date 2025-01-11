Huskies Bite Wildcats to End Winning Streak

January 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A 9-game Wildcats win streak ended Saturday night in Rouyn-Noranda as the Huskies scored a late third period goal to shade Moncton 6-5 at the Glencore Arena. The entertaining matchup featured a Wildcats 2-goal rally to tie the game at 5-5.

Juraj Pekarcik led the Cats offense with three goals to reach the 15-goal mark. Others to Markus Vidicek, his 20th and Vincent Collard, his 13th. The team's leading scorer, Caleb Desnoyers, assisted on all three Pekarcik tallies.

Bill Zonnon paced the West-division leading Huskies with two goals and three assists, including a penalty shot marker.

The Cats had 41 shots at Sam Meloche, Rouyn 33 drives at Mathis Rousseau.

Three Stars:

#6 Bill Zonnon R-N

#88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

#10 Remi Gelinas R-N

The Cats take their 30-6-2-0 record into Val D'Or Sunday afternoon for a 4pm matchup with the Foreurs. Join Marty with all the action on Inspire FM Cats Radio network and CHL TV.

Article by Marty Kingston

