Eagles Top Volts at the Nest

January 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles took a 3-0 lead, then bent but didn't break in a 5-2 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday night in Sydney.

- Five Eagles registered multi-point nights: Joey Henneberry scored and added two assists, Cam Squires notched three assists, Cole Burbidge picked up two assists, and Jacob Newcombe & Tomas Lavoie each scored and added an assist.

- Andrew Brown scored his first QMJHL goal for the Eagles, while Alexandre Guy also found the back of the net.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win, stopping 34 of 36 shots. Riley Mercer took the loss, stopping 40 of 45.

The game couldn't find its first goal for the first 15 minutes, but when it did, it was a two goal game. After the Eagles failed to score on their first power play, Drummondville came up short after a minor was given to Ales Zielinski. Ten seconds after the penalty ended, Squires found Guy in front of the goal and he zapped it by Mercer to make it 1-0.

53 seconds later, the lead doubled. Henneberry stickhandled while falling and moved the puck to the point to Brown, who blasted it by Mercer for his first QMJHL goal. The period finished 2-0 for the Eagles.

The Eagles started fast in the second period, as Henneberry converted a Burbidge pass from behind the net, giving the home side a 3-0 lead 61 seconds into the period. But the Volts had an immediate chance to push back after Angelo Fullerton was sent to the box. Nathan Baril put the visitors on the board with the extra man, coming up the left wing, cutting into the front of the net to break Milota's shutout. Before the seven minute mark, it was a 3-2 game as Adam Cavallin pushed a loose puck over the goal line.

A two minute four on four sequence failed to produce any goals in the middle stanza, nor did another Drummondville power play. The Eagles took a 3-2 minor into the third frame.

The Eagles began the third period on the penalty kill after another minor was called, but with 15 seconds left in that penalty, Jesse Allecia was sent off to create a brief four on four. The Eagles cashed in on the slightly abbreviated power play as Newcombe beat Mercer with a shot from the front of the goal. Before the halfway mark of the third period, Lavoie jumped in on a Luke Patterson rebound and gave the Eagles a 5-2 edge.

Penalty trouble hindered Drummondville's attempt to come back in the final six minutes of the third period. A delay of game minor for Lavoie was neutralized due to a high sticking double minor against Renaud Poulin, and with seconds remaining in the Poulin minor, Voltigeurs forward Sam Oliver was sent off for goaltender interference. There no power play goals but Drummondville could get no closer as the Eagles skated to a 5-2 victory.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM as they take on former Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia and the Charlottetown Islanders! The Eagles will look for payback after falling short in an overtime thriller on Thursday over on PEI.

For this Sunday only, fans can purchase a youth or child ticket for half price, with a purchase of an adult ticket! Puck drop is at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/nOrcm

They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

2. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists, +3

3. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 3 assists, +3

Scratches For Cape Breton: Romain Litalien (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Drummondville: Antoine Boudreau (injury), Vincent Tremblay, Hugo Dufour, Owen Ronson

Final Shots On Goal: 45-36 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Drummondville Power Play: 1/4

