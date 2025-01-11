Mooseheads & Sea Dogs Need OT on Saturday Night

January 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, Nova Scotia - It was a battle between two teams at the bottom of the Maritimes Division standings who are fighting to remain in the playoff race on Saturday night, and the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs pulled out a 4-3 overtime win.

Tyler Peddle ended the contest with just 39.8 seconds remaining in the extra period when he ripped in a power play goal from the circle that also snapped a five-game losing skid for the Dogs. The Mooseheads were eight seconds away from killing off a Quinn Kennedy tripping penalty, but instead watched Saint John score for the second time in three opportunities on the man advantage. Halifax opponents are now scored on five of the last six power plays including Thursday's home game versus Drummondville.

Owen Phillips forced overtime by scoring the lone goal of the third period on a point shot at the 6:09 mark with assists going to Alec Nasreddine and Patrick McNab. Saint John had taken a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes on an Olivier Groulx hat trick. Groulx scored twice in the first period and once in the second. The game was tied at 2-2 after one period of play. The Mooseheads opened the scoring on an unassisted Shawn Carrier snipe before the Dogs tied it on a Groulx power play tally. Halifax regained the lead with a power play goal of their own by Braeden MacPhee and assisted by Quinn Kennedy and Carlos Handel. Groulx pulled the visitors even once again with 67 seconds to go before the horn.

It was another great Scotiabank Centre crowd of 8,824 fans as the Mooseheads earned a point but lost for the seventh straight game to drop their record to 11-21-6-0 for 28 points. Halifax sits last in the Eastern Conference but still in a playoff spot, two points clear of both Gatineau and Victoriaville. Saint John improved to 17-21-0-0 for 34 points to widen the gap between themselves and the Herd. The teams will meet in a rematch Sunday afternoon at TD Station in New Brunswick at 3pm. The Mooseheads will continue on the road next week in Quebec with stops in Rimouski, Drummondville and Blainville-Boisbriand. The next home game at Scotiabank Centre is Thursday, January 23rd at 7pm versus Acadie-Bathurst. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.