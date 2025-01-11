90s Night at the Eastlink Centre Is Back

January 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Get ready for a night of nostalgia, hockey, and unforgettable fun as the Charlottetown Islanders host 90s Night on January 18th at 7:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre!

The Islanders are red-hot and are undefeated to start the new year, with a perfect 4-0 record. They're ready to keep the momentum going in a matchup against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan-a team full of talented Charlottetown natives.

This isn't just any regular game, we are going back in time to the 90s! Keep an eye out on our social media and YouTube for 90s themed fun.

Costume Contest:

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best 90s-themed outfits, and the best costume will win an amazing prize (details coming soon!).

Whether it's neon, flannel, or your favourite band tee, show us your 90s spirit and get ready to stand out!

Special Edition Jerseys:

For this special event, the Islanders will be donning D2: Mighty Ducks-themed jerseys, a tribute to one of the most iconic movies of the decade.

These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, so don't miss your chance to own a piece of Islanders history and support the team in style!

Local Rivalry:

It's going to be a fierce but friendly competition as the Charlottetown Islanders take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, a team loaded with familiar faces from Charlottetown. There's no better way to kick off the weekend than with an exciting game against a team full of local talent!

So, bring your family, your friends, and your best 90s fashion to the Eastlink Centre for an unforgettable night of hockey. With the Islanders playing their best hockey of the season and a thrilling atmosphere to match, 90s Night is sure to be one you don't want to miss!

