Hurricanes Acquire Draft Picks for Longley

Published on July 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2008-born forward Ty Meunier and a 2030 seventh- round WHL Prospects Draft Pick from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for 2007-born forward Brennan Brown, a 2027 third-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick (Calgary), and a 2029 fourth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick (Conditional).

Meunier, a product of St. Albert, Alberta, is set to enter his third Western Hockey League season after spending the past two years with the Prince Albert Raiders and Calgary Hitmen.

Originally selected seventh overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Meunier enjoyed a strong rookie campaign in 2024-25, recording 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 68 games with Prince Albert.

Last season, the 17-year-old split time between the Raiders and Hitmen. He collected six goals and nine assists in 29 games with Prince Albert before being dealt to Calgary, where he added six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 35 games to finish the season.

"We wish Brennan the very best and much success in Calgary," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "He is a first-class person with a great work ethic who fits a valuable need for the Hitmen.

"Ty Meunier is a former seventh-overall WHL Prospects Draft pick and a player who has a strong pedigree of scoring and producing. With an increased role and ice time on our team, we think he can be that as a member of the Broncos. We look forward to seeing him in the green and blue come September." The Broncos thank Brennan for his dedication and contributions during his time in Swift Current.

The Broncos would also like to officially welcome Ty Meunier and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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