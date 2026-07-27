Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of WHL Veteran Kayden Longley from Lethbridge Hurricanes

Published on July 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Forward Kayden Longley with the Lethbridge Hurricanes

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes) Forward Kayden Longley with the Lethbridge Hurricanes(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2006-born forward Kayden Longley from the Hurricanes in exchange for a pair of WHL Prospects Draft selections. The Hurricanes will receive Wenatchee's third-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft originally assigned to the Brandon Wheat Kings, and the club's fifth-round pick in the 2029 Prospects Draft.

Longley is entering his fourth full season of junior competition, and brings a wealth of WHL experience and leadership to the Wild organization. The Wainwright, Alberta native has appeared in 184 WHL contests with Lethbridge and the Kelowna Rockets, appearing in 48 with the Hurricanes after a trade this past November and tallying 37 points. His final point of the 2025-26 campaign was his 100th in WHL play. He earned a leadership role right away with his new team, serving as one of Lethbridge's alternate captains this past year.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Kayden Longley to the Wild family.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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