Pats Trade Kohn to Victoria Royals for Fifth-Round Pick

Published on July 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats announced today they have traded 2007-born defenceman Jonas Kohn to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2030 WHL Prospects Draft (via Kelowna).

Kohn, 19, appeared in 39 games during his rookie WHL season in 2025-26, recording one goal and three assists for four points while adding 49 penalty minutes and a minus-nine rating.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound left-shot defenceman joined the Pats after signing with the Club in September 2025 following training camp as a free-agent invite. Prior to beginning his WHL career, the Stillwater, Minn. product starred at Stillwater High School during the 2024-25 season, registering 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 30 games.

The Regina Pats would like to thank Jonas for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best with the Victoria Royals.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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