Royals Acquire Jonas Kohn from the Regina Pats

Published on July 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2007-born defenseman Jonas Kohn from the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2030 5th round selection.

Kohn, who hails from Stillwater, Minnesota, played 39 games for the Pats in the 2025-26 season, scoring four points in that time. Prior to joining the WHL, Kohn, who stands at 6'4, 212 lbs., played for Stillwater High in Minnesota High School hockey, scoring 39 points (9 goals, 30 assists) in 47 games over the course of two seasons.

"Jonas brings an important element to our defensive group with his size and strength" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He is difficult to play against and is real steady in his own zone. We are excited to add him to our group".

The draft pick sent to Regina for Kohn was previously acquired by the Royals in a trade with Kelowna.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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