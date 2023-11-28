Huntsville Havoc's Record Breaking Weekend Contributes to Community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Over the holiday weekend, the Huntsville Havoc packed the Propst Arena, featuring a sold-out crowd of 6,131 fans, the largest attendance since the Havoc moved away from general admission. The event served as an opportunity for the team to give back to the Huntsville community through initiatives such as Toys for Tots and United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville (UCP).

Thursday night's game was marked by a heartwarming display as over 1,600 stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice during the Havoc's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Friday night's post-game jersey auction raised over $24,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville (UCP).

The teddy bears would fly with Phil Elgstam scoring in the eleventh minute of the first period on the powerplay. The Havoc ended the period leading 1-0, holding the Rivermen scoreless.

Despite the Rivermen leveling the score in the second period, the teams headed into the final frame tied 1-1. The Havoc took charge in the third period, breaking the tie with a goal from David Thomson at the 3:54 mark. Thomson secured the victory with his second goal, putting the Havoc up 3-1. A late empty-net goal by Cowlthorp sealed the win.

Friday night saw another strong start for the Havoc in their second game against Peoria, with Brandon Osmundson contributing a goal. The game turned physical, resulting in penalties for both teams. The second period featured a scoring frenzy, with the Rivermen and Havoc each finding the net twice. Heading into the second intermission, the Havoc led 3-2.

In the third period, the Rivermen leveled the score early, and a Havoc penalty led to a power-play goal, putting the visitors ahead. Despite a late push by the Havoc, the game concluded with a score of 5-4 in favor of the visitors.

The Havoc will return home on Saturday, December 9th, for Batman Night presented by Window World, benefiting St. Jude.

