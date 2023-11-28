Weekend Preview: Teddy Bear Toss and Rally Foundation Night

The Ice Flyers are returning from their Thanksgiving weekend road trip to Birmingham and Macon, ready to face off against the Peoria Rivermen for the first time this season. Get ready for our annual Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 1 presented by Cat Country 98.7! Bring your stuffed animals to our annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans will shower the ice with bears following the first Ice Flyers goal. The donated bears will be distributed to local charities for the holiday season. Join the Ice Flyers on Saturday, December 2 for Rally Foundation night. The Ice Flyers stand with Rally's mission to fund research for better, less harmful treatments and ultimately, cures for childhood cancer. To show our support, the team will wear Rally Foundation jerseys during the game. These jerseys will be available for fans to bid on in both online and live auctions.

Teddy Bear Toss Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Friday's Teddy Bear Toss are available for purchase online: icefly.co/TeddyBearTossRaffles

Fans will have a chance to win the jersey off of #17 Brett Mecrones's back or a team signed alternate jersey. Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation.

Rally Foundation Supporter Authentic Jerseys

Bid on some of Pensacola's notable figures and Ice Flyers alumni authentic jerseys until Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 P.M.: icefly.co/SupporterJerseys

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Rally Foundation.

Rally Foundation Game Worn Jerseys Online and Live Auctions

Bid LIVE on your favorite Ice Flyers game worn Rally Foundation Jersey immediately following the game on Saturday, December 2nd in sections 103 & 104.

Still want to take home an authentic Rally Foundation Jersey? Place your bids online beginning at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 2nd on select Ice Flyers authentic jerseys. Bidding closes Sunday, December 3rd at 12:00 P.M.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Rally Foundation.

Rally Foundation Game Raffles

#7 Jayson Dobay's Shirt-Off-His-Back and a special Rally Foundation Night fan raffle are now live to purchase your raffle tickets: icefly.co/RallyFoundationRaffles

The Raffle Foundation Night fan raffle features a team-autographed authentic Rally Foundation jersey, a 2-night condo stay from Southern Vacation Rentals, a $100 gift card to Beré Jewelers, 4 glass-tickets to a future Ice Flyers game, a $50 gift-card to McGuire's Irish Pub.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Rally Foundation.

Win BIG By Entering Our 50/50 Raffle

Saturday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Saturday night's 50/50 will benefit Rally Foundation Gulf Coast.

Get Tickets

Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Wednesday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Give The Gift of Hockey

Give the gift of hockey to everyone on your roster this holiday season!

This pack includes 4 ticket vouchers in our Silver Section to the game of your choice (on either 12/23, 12/26 or 12/30), 4 hats, an ornament, and a 10% off Merchandise Coupon for the game they attend. Give a gift that includes an experience and the opportunity to make memories!

