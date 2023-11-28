Stallard Named SPHL Player of the Week

The SPHL has named Ice Bears forward Jordy Stallard as the league's Player of the Week for November 20-26. Stallard had six points on the week in three games for Knoxville to help the Ice Bears to three come-from-behind wins in four days.

On Wednesday with Knoxville trailing 3-0 to Peoria in the second period, Stallard started Knoxville's rally with a goal. He added an assist in the third as Knoxville defeated the Rivermen 6-5 at the Civic Coliseum.

He scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to tie and then win the game for Knoxville in a 4-3 win over Macon on Friday. He wrapped up the weekend with a pair of assists on Saturday, including one on Dawson McKinney's overtime game-winning goal as Knoxville rallied to beat the Mayhem 3-2.

Stallard leads the Ice Bears with 12 assists and 17 points on the year. Knoxville next plays at Macon on Dec. 8.

