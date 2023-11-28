Harrison Promoted to Head Coach

The Knoxville Ice Bears have named former assistant coach Andrew Harrison the franchise's eighth head coach in team history. Harrison was promoted to interim head coach following Brent Clarke's resignation on Nov. 5.

Harrison, 36, joined the Ice Bears as an assistant coach last season. Knoxville is 6-3 under Harrison after an 0-6 start. The Ice Bears have averaged 3.2 goals per game in that stretch after scoring just seven total goals in the first six games of the year. The power play, which started 0-for-17, is 7-of-23 with Harrison at the helm. The Ice Bears have won five of their last six games, including three straight. All of which in come-from-behind fashion.

"We're very pleased with the job Andrew has done over these past three weeks and we're excited to have him as our new Head Coach," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "He's well-respected in the locker room by our players and it shows in our team morale and the on-ice product."

Harrison enjoyed a ten-year career as a player, appearing in 126 games in the SPHL for four different teams. He played 214 games in the FPHL, winning championships in 2017 and 2022. He also appeared in 42 games in the ECHL and spent time in Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

"We still have a lot of work to do as far as this current season is concerned," said Murray. "I have a lot of confidence in Andrew that he'll continue to develop our team and help us get to the point where we want to be from a competitive standpoint."

After three consecutive three-game weeks, the Ice Bears will have some time off before visiting Macon on Dec. 8 and 9 for two games against the Mayhem. Knoxville's next home game will be Friday, Dec. 15 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

