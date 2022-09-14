Huntsville Havoc Announce Ice Sponsor

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc officially announced that they have agreed to terms with Roto-Rooter on a five-year partnership that includes the ice naming right.

Starting in the 2022-23 season, the Havoc will play at "Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena". This partnership will have Roto-Rooter's logo showcased at center ice beneath the Havoc logo. Along with the ice naming rights, Roto-Rooter will be presenting one charity night a year starting with this year's HuntsVegas Night. Roto-Rooter will also be a Military night sponsor.

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Roto-Rooter provides full-service plumbing maintenance and repairs and clogged drain cleaning, 24 hours a day, including toilet repairs. Roto-Rooters Huntsville plumbers offer residential and commercial plumbing services that customers depend on for all of their local plumbing needs. They also run and operate The Event Center at Roto-Rooter which is Huntsville's newest and most affordable event space rental. The large space is perfect for business/corporate meetings, weddings, parties, and music events.

"We see this partnership as another example of excellence supporting excellence and our commitment to support our professional sports, as we do our school programs. Like Roto-Rooter, The Huntsville Havoc has always represented our city and its values." said Paul and Michelle Smith, lifelong residents of North Alabama and owners of Roto-Rooter Huntsville for the past 5 years.

Heading into their 19th season of play, the Havoc have become the premier professional sports team in Northern Alabama. They have led the Southern Professional Hockey League in attendance for the past three full seasons. The Havoc have also raised over 1.8 million dollars for charitable causes including the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, St. Jude, and more.

"This partnership is more than just a logo on our ice. This partnership represents an investment in not only professional hockey in Huntsville, but an investment in the community we have helped build over the past 19 years" said Havoc owner, Keith Jeffries.

