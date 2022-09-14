Thunderbolts Sign Kristaps Nimanis

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signing of Kristaps Nimanis to the 2022-2023 season squad.

The 29-year-old, 6' 1" defenseman is from Liepaja, Latvia, but has extensive playing time both overseas and in America. He has seen time with Quad City among other teams in the SPHL, plus earlier time in the Federal Hockey League. Nimanis played the last two seasons in Latvia, where his team played eleven games in their league's playoffs.

Head Coach Jeff Bes talks about Nimanis, "Kristaps is a veteran Defenseman who brings a work horse mentality. He has an old school player mentality which you don't see too often anymore. He plays hard and physical, blocks shot and does all the dirty details to help a team win. I look forward to having Nimo on our team."

Opening night is slated for Saturday, October 22. Individual game tickets will be on sale soon. Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

