Birmingham Bulls Sign Matt Wiesner

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Matt Wiesner to the organization for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Wiesner comes to the Iron City by way of Babson College, where he recently finished his collegiate career. Over a four year span, Wiesner appeared in eighty-six games for the Beavers accumulating seventy-five total points for his career. While not the tallest on the ice standing at 5'9, Wiesner makes up for it with his speed and puck ability. During his time in Wellesley, Massachusetts playing for the Babson Beavers, Wiesner put forty-one goals in the net, while assisting on forty more scores.

Head Coach Craig Simchuk is more than elated to add Wiesner to the Bulls roster for the upcoming season. "Matt is a very skilled forward that we are fortunate to have. He is versatile and can play any position and anywhere up and down the line up." Along with adding the skill and playmaking ability of Wiesner, Simchuk is excited to add a prominent young gun who plays the entire length of the ice, and is always around the puck. "He plays a 200 foot game and contributes at both ends of the ice. Adding Matt to the mix will give us depth up front and have the ability to move players around."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

