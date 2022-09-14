Valerian Signs with Dawgs

September 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman CJ Valerian

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman CJ Valerian(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that CJ Valerian has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Valerian joined the Dawgs on February 23 last season, and started his professional career in style by netting his first goal less than three minutes into his debut game against Knoxville on February 25. The six-foot-two defenseman went on to play in Roanoke's last 17 games, notching two goals and three assists. The Gates Mills, Ohio native also played in all nine playoff games during Roanoke's run to the President's Cup Final, recording a plus-four plus/minus rating.

Prior to signing with Roanoke, Valerian played four seasons at New England College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Hobart College (NCAA-DIII) after one season. In his five seasons of college hockey, Valerian accumulated seven goals, 24 assists, and 61 penalty minutes in 82 total games played.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 14, 2022:

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2022

Valerian Signs with Dawgs - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.