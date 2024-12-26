Hunter Johannes Assigned to Toledo

December 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Hunter Johannes

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Hunter Johannes(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned left wing Hunter Johannes to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Johannes has appeared in 17 games with the Griffins this year and has one assist, 20 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. Last season, the 26-year-old made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 5 against the Rockford IceHogs and finished the regular season with six appearances before making his Calder Cup Playoff debut in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals against Milwaukee on May 22. Prior to turning pro, Johannes spent five campaigns in the collegiate ranks at American International College (2019-22), Lindenwood University (2022-23), and the University of North Dakota (2023-24). The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native accumulated 57 points (29-28-57), 128 penalty minutes and a plus-30 rating in 88 NCAA outings. Johannes became a three-time Atlantic Hockey Association champion at American International College from 2019-22 in addition to winning the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's regular season in 2023-24 with North Dakota. Johannes also spent two seasons in the USHL from 2016-18 (3-6-9 in 44 GP), and one campaign in the NAHL in 2018-19 (16-16-32 in 55 GP).

