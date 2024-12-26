Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 26th, 2024

December 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - With the holiday break now concluded, the Hartford Wolf Pack are back on the ice preparing for their final games of the 2024 calendar year.

The Wolf Pack will play a pair of rivalry games this weekend, visiting the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night before hosting the Providence Bruins on Saturday.

Friday, December 27 th, 2024, @ Springfield Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m.): The 'I-91 Rivalry' resumes Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

This is the fifth meeting between the foes this season and the first of two in December. The rivalry continues on New Year's Eve with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop in Western Massachusetts.

The Thunderbirds hold a 3-1 edge in the head-to-head series, having won the last three meetings.

Most recently, the T-Birds took a 4-1 decision on home ice on Nov. 30.

Dalibor Dvorsky struck on the power play at 16:09 of the opening period, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead. That goal would stand as the game-winning tally.

Mathias Laferriere tacked on an insurance marker 2:43 into the third period, then Matt Luff hit the empty net at 16:49. Luff also opened the scoring at 3:35 of the hockey game, striking unassisted.

Brandon Scanlin had the lone goal for the Wolf Pack, blasting home a one-timer at 12:40 of the first period. Alex Belzile and Bo Groulx had the assists on the goal.

The Thunderbirds also picked up two victories at the XL Center, winning 3-2 on Oct. 27 and 4-2 on Nov. 23. The Wolf Pack's lone victory came on Oct. 18 by a final score of 6-5 in the club's home opener.

Saturday, December 28 th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins will meet for the sixth time on Saturday night.

The Bruins hold a 3-2 edge in the head-to-head series, but it was the Wolf Pack who claimed victory in the last meeting on Dec. 21, 4-2.

Anton Blidh opened the scoring 12:35 into the game, intercepting a clearing attempt and then forcing his way to the front of the net where he beat Brandon Bussi.

Jaroslav Chmelaø made it a 2-0 game at 16:27, stuffing home a loose puck. Vinni Lettieri drew the Bruins within a goal at 19:44, blasting home a one-timer on the power play from the left-wing circle, but the two-goal lead was quickly restored.

Bryce McConnell-Barker beat a sliding Bussi 82 seconds into the second period. He found a loose puck and quickly lifted it over Bussi to make it a 3-1 game. That goal would stand as the game-winning tally.

Patrick Brown's power play goal at 19:46 again drew the Bruins within a goal, but that was as close as the home side would get it.

The Wolf Pack killed three penalties in the third period, while Louis Domingue made seven saves to preserve the victory. Blidh then hit the empty net at 18:48 to make it 4-2.

The Wolf Pack and Bruins have split two prior meetings at the XL Center this season. The Wolf Pack doubled up the Bruins 4-2 on Nov. 16, then the Bruins blanked the Wolf Pack 1-0 on Dec. 20.

Quick Hits:

- The Wolf Pack concludes the month of December on Tuesday, Dec. 31, against the Thunderbirds at 3:05 p.m.

- The Wolf Pack entered the holiday break with 55 goals scored at home in 17 games. That ranks third in the AHL in goals scored at home, and second in the Eastern Conference.

- Following a six-for-six performance on the penalty kill on Dec. 20, the Wolf Pack ranks 12 th in the AHL in home penalty kill percentage (84.7%).

- After going two-for-four on Saturday night in Providence, the Wolf Pack's power play percentage on the road is 20.5%. That ranks tenth in the AHL in terms of road power play percentage.

