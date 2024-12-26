Senators Stumped by Marlies, Blanked 3-0 on Boxing Day

December 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators forward Jan Jenik vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Belleville Senators forward Jan Jenik vs. the Toronto Marlies(Belleville Senators, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

The Belleville Senators' run of positive results on Boxing Day in Toronto came to an end on Thursday, thanks to Dennis Hildeby's solid performance in the Marlies' net. The 6'7'' Swede stopped all 31 shots the Senators sent his way, leading to a 3-0 Belleville defeat in the Boxing Day Classic.

The loss drops Belleville's record on the season to 13-8-0-4 and 4-2-0-0 on Boxing Day.

Mads Sogaard had been strong throughout the game, despite the result, allowing one Marlies goal in each period. Alex Steeves scored in the first on a power play one-timer, Jacob Quillan capitalized on a goalmouth scramble in the second period, and Fraser Minten found the empty net in the third.

The Senators defeat certainly didn't lack effort, outshooting their opponents 31-26. Zack MacEwen had seven shots in the game, while Matthew Highmore and Angus Crookshank each had five.

The Sens and Marlies will see each other again in just a couple of days, when Toronto visits Belleville on Saturday, December 28, at CAA Arena.

You can see the complete box score.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank had five shots on net

#15 Matthew Highmore had five shots on net

#17 Zack MacEwen had a game-high seven shots on net

#21 Max Guenette played in his 203rd game for Belleville, making him the club's all-time leader in games played by a defenceman

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced

The Senators were 0/8 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 4/5 on the View Tech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Highlights:

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:

"I don't think you deserve much when you get that many power plays and go 0-for. I liked our five-on-five game, but obviously there's a massive concern with our man-advantage unit right now. But we were missing traffic and guys in and around the net for those second or third chances. He made some big saves, and he's a good goalie, but if you take away his eyes and push him back on the goalline, you make it more difficult for him and we didn't do that.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on areas of growth for his team despite some recent defeats:

"There are moments, but spurts don't count. You need consistency. Good teams are consistent, good teams if they're having a bad night they find a way to win a game 2-1, or 5-4, and we have to figure that out. I don't think our record the last five or six games is good enough, we're too good of a team to have that record. So, we've got some work to do."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Round 5 of the Battle of Ontario coming up Saturday at CAA Arena:

"Any time you can play a team you just lost to in our division and try to get the points back, it's huge. So, that's going to be a big game."

Head Coach Dave Bell Media Availability:

Upcoming Games

Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET (Upstate Medical University Arena)

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (Adirondack Bank Centre)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.