Ads Are Home for the Hockey-Days

December 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Fresh off a five-day Christmas break, the Admirals return to action with a pair of home games during holiday week beginning Friday night, December 27th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves and then again on Monday night, December 30th at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters.

On Friday night the first 3,000 fans will take home an Admirals holiday-themed drinking cup, courtesy of Major Goolsby's. Plus, it's our annual Princess Night, presented by Girls on the Run, where there will be five Disney princesses at the game to get pictures taken with throughout the night.

Friday night also features a pair of ticket specials: It's the second Fair Deal Friday of the season where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for just $22. Plus, every Friday night is a Ian's Pizza Student Game where college and high school students get a ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza for just $13. Pizza slice is redeemable at retail locations only.

On Monday against the Monsters the first 4,000 fans receive an Admirals Cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In addition, legendary Milwaukee musician Pat McCurdy will perform before and after the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone, located on the south end of the rink. It's also a Summerfest Winning Weekday, so if the Ads win then all fans get a FREE ticket to the next weekday home game (January 8).

Fans can get tickets at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the team's office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or via phone at 414-227-050.

