Checkers Recall Keith Kinkaid, Assign Cooper Black and Liam Arnsby to Savannah

December 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers have made a swap of goaltenders, recalling Keith Kinkaid from Savannah and assigning Cooper Black to their ECHL affiliate.

Kinkaid, 35, is 4-6-1 this season for Savannah with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage. The native New Yorker has logged nearly 450 pro games over his career - including 250 in the AHL, where he has a 116-98-34 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Kinkaid has previously made a stop in Charlotte across his widespread career, appearing in four games before the 2019-20 campaign was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Black, 23, is 2-2-1 with Charlotte this season with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The rookie netminder has also appeared in two games for Savannah, winning both contests.

Additionally, the Checkers have assigned Liam Arnsby to Savannah. The 21-year-old forward made his AHL debut in Charlotte's final game before the holiday break.

The Checkers return to action with a four-game trek through Pennsylvania that begins Saturday in Lehigh Valley.

