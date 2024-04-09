Huge Sixth Inning Powers Biscuits To 9-0 Win Over Pensacola In Home Opener

April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In front of 4,038 fans packed into Riverwalk Stadium for the home opener, the Montgomery Biscuits (2-2) exploded for a seven-run sixth inning in a 9-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-1) on Tuesday night.

The pitching staff shined again for its first shutout of the season and racked up 12 strikeouts. In his Double-A debut, Ben Peoples fanned five in five shutout innings for his first win. He allowed three hits and one walk.

Kenny Piper blasted a ball past left field in the second inning for the Biscuits first home run of the season. The solo shot gave the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Piper went 2-for-3 with the solo homer, an RBI single, and a walk.

Ahead 2-0 in the sixth, the Biscuits brought 12 hitters to the plate in a seven-run sixth inning. The inning featured eight hits, including an RBI double from Willy Vasquez.

Carson Williams went 2-for-5 in his second multi-hit game of the season and added an RBI single in the sixth. Tanner Murray went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The bullpen covered the final four innings. Evan Reifert, Nelson Alvarez, Jeff Belge, and Austin Vernon each tossed a scoreless inning.

The second game of the series is Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Luis Palacios will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

