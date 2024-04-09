Barons Sweep Lookouts

April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Birmingham outfielder Duke Ellis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the Barons to an 8-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts. With the win, the Barons are 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2011.

Ellis stole two more bases in the game, for a total of five in two games. He is hitting at a .500 clip with the Barons this season.

Chattanooga (0-3) to an early 1-0 lead when Austin Hendrick hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, but that lead didn't stay that way as shortstop Brooks Baldwin hit a 2-run home run to centerfield scoring Terrell Tatum in the bottom of the inning and the Barons took a 2-1 lead.

Baldwin singled to right field in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Justice Thompson and Jason Matthews. With the two runs, the Barons led 4-1.

Chattanooga scored Ivan Johnson on a Jose Torres RBI single to center field in the top of the fourth inning. Wilfred Veras blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Barons led 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barons added more insurance runs as Ellis scored Edgar Quero and Veras. Baldwin walked to score Michael Turner, and the Barons took an 8-2 lead.

Starting pitcher Jake Eder went four innings and gave up six hits, two runs, two earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts. Reliever Connor McCullough (1-0) was lights out in the game. The Maumelle, Arkansas native pitched four shoutouts innings, only giving up three hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Caleb Freeman pitched the ninth with strikeouts to close out the win for the Barons.

The Barons will travel to Rocket City on Tuesday, April 9, for a 6:30 pm first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.