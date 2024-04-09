M-Braves Blank Shuckers in Weather-Shortened Game on Tuesday

April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' J.J. Niekro in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' J.J. Niekro in action(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - Mother nature brought some fury to the Mississippi Braves (1-3) final home opener on Tuesday night, but not before a 2-0 weather-shortened win over the Biloxi Shuckers (2-2) at Trustmark Park. The three-hit shutout was Mississippi's first victory this season.

Fittingly, a Niekro started the final home opener in club history, and JJ (1-0), the son of Joe Niekro, and nephew of Phil Niekro, dazzled to earn the win. The 26-year-old struck out five over six shutout innings, allowing only three hits and retiring nine of the final ten batters faced in his Double-A debut.

Niekro and Biloxi starter TJ Shook (0-1) were locked in a pitcher's duel until the M-Braves broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Justin Dean doubled and stole third, then leadoff hitter Cal Conley doubled him home to make it 1-0. Geraldo Quintero walked against Biloxi reliever Kaleb Bowman, stole second base, and scored on a Dean single to left.

The 2-0 lead would be plenty for Niekro and reliever Jonathan Hughes, who pitched a scoreless top of the seventh inning.

The game was halted at 8:25 in the top of the eighth inning when tornado sirens blared from cell phones around Trustmark Park. The game never resumed and was officially announced as final at 9:00 pm.

Nacho Alvarez walked three times and reached safely in all four games, pushing his season on-base percentage to .556. Conley is the lone M-Braves player to hit in all four games after going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the M-Braves and Shuckers will play an 11:05 am Education Day game. LHP Drew Parrish (0-1, 16.20) is scheduled to start against Biloxi LHP Nate Peterson (0-0, --). Coverage will be on 102.1 The Box, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.