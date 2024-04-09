Tennessee Smokies Announce Third Annual 'Smoky Mountain Rivalry' and Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies are proud to announce the third annual 'Smoky Mountain Rivalry' baseball game between Austin-East Magnet High School and Fulton High School at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:00pm. The game will be preceded with the Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree beginning at 12:00pm featuring middle school baseball teams from around Knoxville.

"The Smoky Mountain Rivalry is another important way to revitalize baseball in Knoxville's city neighborhoods," explained Emerald Youth Foundation Baseball/Softball Ministry Director Roxy Lyons Jr. "It levels the playing field and provides young people with opportunities they wouldn't otherwise have. We strive to raise up promising, Godly, young adult leaders in the heart of our city, and sports like baseball and softball help us do that. The Smoky Mountain Rivalry broadens players' minds and gives them a belief they also can play this game. We're thrilled to work with the Tennessee Smokies and appreciate their ongoing support."

This is a free event, with gates opening at 11:00am. Middle School games are scheduled to begin at 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm. Austin-East Magnet High School vs Fulton High School has a first pitch time slated for 7:00pm. The contest will resemble a Tennessee Smokies game with team headshots, walk-up music and a full scoreboard. Concession stands will be open selling all ballpark classics and the GoTeez Locker Room will be open to purchase Smokies gear.

"We are grateful to partner with the Emerald Youth Foundation and give the community the opportunity to experience a pro baseball experience," said Tennessee Smokies Outside Events Coordinator Richie Juliano. "We are looking forward to a full day of fun and baseball here at Smokies Stadium!"

