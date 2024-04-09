Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Rain

April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Tonight's home opener between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to rain.

Information regarding the make-up of tonight's game will be announced within the next 48 hours.

The Trash Pandas return to open the home season tomorrow April 9 as they face the Birmingham Barons.

Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. A Ben Joyce Bobblehead, presented by SportsMed, will distributed to the first 1,500 adults ages 18 and over.

Josh Caray will be on the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and the Trash Pandas Broadcast Network.

