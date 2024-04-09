Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Rain
April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Alabama - Tonight's home opener between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to rain.
Information regarding the make-up of tonight's game will be announced within the next 48 hours.
The Trash Pandas return to open the home season tomorrow April 9 as they face the Birmingham Barons.
Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. A Ben Joyce Bobblehead, presented by SportsMed, will distributed to the first 1,500 adults ages 18 and over.
Josh Caray will be on the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and the Trash Pandas Broadcast Network.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 9, 2024
- Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Rain - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Info: Tuesday, April 9 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Tonight's Game, Opening Day, Postponed - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Barons Sweep Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
- Tennessee Smokies Announce Third Annual 'Smoky Mountain Rivalry' and Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.