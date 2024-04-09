Tonight's Game, Opening Day, Postponed

April 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (4/9) game has been postponed due to heavy rain received throughout the day and the impending forecast. The makeup date for tonight's game will be released at a later time. Wednesday's game will be a regularly scheduled 9-inning game with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Join us for the rest of our series including Dogs at the Diamond tomorrow presented by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group, Thirsty Thursday presented by RJ Young, Fireworks Friday presented by EPB with a Rally Towel giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Spin to Win Saturday, and Senior Day and bucket hat giveaway (first 1,000 fans) on Sunday presented by Right at Home. Tickets for these games and the rest of the series are available on Lookouts.com.

