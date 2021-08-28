Howard and Herz Show Clinches Series Win against Fireflies

With the help of two three-run innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans downed the Columbia Fireflies for the fourth time this week with a 6-2 win on Saturday night. The win clinches the series victory, and it also marks the 20th win over Columbia for Myrtle Beach in 29 games played. The Pelicans move back over .500 at 51-50, while the Fireflies drop to 46-55 with the loss.

Ed Howard (1-2, HR, 4 RBI) led the Pelicans with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for his fourth of the season and second this week. Josue Huma (2-3, RBI) and Casey Opitz (1-3, 2B, RBI) both posted solid games as Myrtle Beach racked up six hits while going 2-8 with runners in scoring position.

DJ Herz (3-4) had another terrific outing as he picked up his third win of the year. Herz lasted a career-high 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and one earned run off just two hits. Sheldon Reed came out of the bullpen and gave up an earned run through his 1 2/3 innings, and Bailey Reid struck out three through the final two frames.

Columbia totaled just five hits with two runs for the game. Darryl Collins (1-4, RBI) brought home the first run while Diego Hernandez (1-3, 2B, RBI) posted his fourth RBI of the series with a groundout. The Fireflies were held to hitting just 1-9 with runners in scoring position.

Luinder Avila (2-1) would take the loss after allowing the first three runs to score in his 3 1/3 innings. John McMillon gave up the three-run shot to Howard in the sixth.

After both starting pitchers moved through the first three frames easily, Myrtle Beach took a lead with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Jacob Wetzel hit a one-out single on a ground ball to left to get on base. Jonathan Sierra followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. Opitz came up and hit a double that one-hopped the right-field wall to score Wetzel and the Pelicans went 1-0. After Fabian Pertuz was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Josue Huma and Ed Howard both worked walks to bring runs in and give the home team a 3-0 lead.

The Fireflies put up their first run in the top of the sixth as Hernandez doubled to lead off the inning. After recording the first out, Herz was taken out for Reed and immediately gave up an RBI single to Collins to make it 3-1.

Myrtle Beach broke the game open in the bottom half as Opitz and Christian Franklin both reached base on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. With two outs, Howard lifted a home run to left field that knocked off the scoreboard to pull the Pelicans out in front 6-1.

Columbia brought one more run home in the top of the seventh as Hernandez hit a groundout RBI with runners on the corners.

Reid threw the final two innings and retired the Fireflies in order both times to close out the game.

Sunday's series finale between the Pelicans and the Fireflies is set for 6:05 p.m.

