Jackets Fall 6-2, Look for Series Split Tomorrow

August 28, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) left 10 men-on-base, but it didn't faze them. They took the fifth game of the series 6-2. The GreenJackets will return tomorrow looking to guarantee a series split.

Dylan Dodd made his SRP Park debut and did not disappoint. The 3rd round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft allowed three runs over 3.2 innings. At one point he struck out five consecutive RiverDogs.

When Dodd left in the fourth, the game was scoreless, but the bases were loaded. All three runs eventually scored in the fourth and were charged to Dodd. Garrett Hiott walked with the bases loaded allowing one run to score. Two more runs came home on a Johan Lopez double.

The Jackets tacked a run on in the fourth inning. Adam Zebrowski earned his first double and RBI as a GreenJacket. In the fifth inning, Landon Stephens doubled to make it just a 3-2 Charleston lead.

The RiverDogs offense was too much though. They scored three times in the seventh inning. Tanner Murray brought home two runs with a double. A Matt Dyer double brought home one more. Charleston led 6-2.

Dylan Spain provided two-innings of scoreless baseball out of the Jackets bullpen in his debut, but Augusta was kept quiet the rest of the way.

NOTES:

* Landon Stephens collected his 54th RBI. * Stephen Paolini finished the night 2-for-4. * Cade Bunnell went 2-for-5.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, August 24th - Sunday, August 29th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Sunday, August 29th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 5:05 p.m.

* Girl Scout Night

+ Bring out your troop for Girl Scout Night and receive a commemorative patch. Join in for the pregame parade for troops beginning at 4:15 p.m.!

* Comic Book Hero Night

+ Capes, masks, super powers (maybe), it's all happening on this Sunday game! Don't miss Comic Book Hero Night!

* Cape Giveaway

+ First 1,000 fans receive a cape presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game! * Jr. Jackets Game presented by Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies. Kids 12 and under get in this game for FREE by joining our FREE Club to select games throughout the season and receive great giveaways and benefits. Not a member sign up today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities * Post-Game Kids Run the Bases * Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM * Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Night

+ Take your chance and join the mystery! Proceeds from the Mystery Ball and Bobblehead event will benefit Children's Hospital of Georgia!

* SRP Park Annual Car Show

+ $15 per car includes your ticket to the game. Prizes awarded for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Popular Vote and Best in Show. To register, contact Troy Pakusch at (803) 349-9411 or email tpakusch@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

* Bark in the Park

+ Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages presented By Hollywood Feed

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

GreenJackets Baseball Tickets are on sale now and available online www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Join us to BEE a FAN all summer long at SRP Park.

2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.