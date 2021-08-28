Collins Joins FredNats, Knowles Activated from Injured List

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that right-handed pitcher Brendan Collins has been transferred to Fredericksburg from the FCL Nationals, and that left-handed pitcher Lucas Knowles has rejoined the FredNats upon completion of his rehab assignment in the Complex League.

Collins, 20, was selected in the 17th round of the 2021 Draft out of UNC Greensboro, where he went 3-3 with a 5.54 earned run average over 50.1 innings in his only season with the Spartans. The Olney, Maryland native appeared in two games for the FCL Nationals, striking out five batters over 3.0 scoreless innings and recording one save. Collins will wear uniform number 33.

Knowles, 23, was placed on the Fredericksburg injured list on June 18. He was 0-1 with a 5.31 earned run average in 20.1 innings prior to the injury, and earned the save in the club's first win in team history on May 21. In three rehab appearances with the FCL Nationals, Knowles went 1-0 with a 5.40 earned run average over 5.0 innings. Knowles will wear uniform number 11.

The active roster currently stands at 30.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on Saturday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

