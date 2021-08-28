Behind a Three RBI Night from Ceddanne Rafaela, Salem Earns 59th Victory

SALEM, VA - The Red Sox (59-41) overcame a two-run deficit and strung together five runs in the middle innings in their 5-3 win over Delmarva (56-44) on Friday night. Jeremy Wu-Yelland earned his first win of the season to bring Salem within one game of second place in the league.

Salem's offense got a slow start once again last night, but Delmarva got going early. In the top of the second inning John Rhodes ripped his second home run of the season on a no doubter to left center field, a two-run shot to give Delmarva an early advantage.

The Red Sox would get their first jolt of offensive energy in the bottom of the fourth inning on Nick Decker's sixth home run of the season to cut the lead in half. Salem would keep their offensive mojo going into the fifth inning when Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two RBI single up the middle scoring Angel Maita and Gilberto Jimenez.

With a one run cushion at their back, the Red Sox didn't stop there. Rafaela continued to impress offensively hitting his 16th double of the season to right field scoring Angel Maita and Gilberto Jimenez to make it 5-2.

Delmarva would grab one more run in the seventh before Devon Roedahl came in for a six out save, his 10th of the season. The Red Sox and Shorebirds will continue their critical series on Saturday night at 6:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:06 PM

Time of game: 2:42

Attendance: 3,882

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

