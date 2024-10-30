How Spokane Zephyr Is Preparing for Upcoming Road Stretch: Super League Game Week

October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss Brooklyn FC's and Tampa Bay Sun FC's results from the double matchweek before playing their second edition of "Five-a-Side Fantasy Draft," selecting five Super League players for their fantasy teams. Later, Spokane Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson joins the show to share her experience joining the club in her first professional coaching position, break down the challenges of traveling from the west coast and the Fall Schedule matches home and away split, and talk about the support from her family and the Spokane community in the team's inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.