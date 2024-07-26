How Sacramento Turned Defense into Offense!: Hat Trick
July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby break down how Sacramento Republic FC defeated NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC in a nationally televised matchup on CBS.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2024
- Monterey Bay Returns to Lynn Family Stadium for Fixture with Louisville City FC - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Visits Rhode Island FC for First Time - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host New Mexico United for Derby Del Camino Real - El Paso Locomotive FC
- 901 FC Returns Home for Western Conference Test with Roster Additions - Memphis 901 FC
- Battery Travel to Florida for Rowdies Duel - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Match Preview: Republic FC v Detroit City FC
- Five-Goal Win over Oakland Lands Three Republic FC Players on Team of the Week, Briggs Coach of the Week
- Republic FC and G6 Performance Training to Host Free Community Fitness Event
- Republic FC Runs Roughshod over Oakland Roots SC
- Republic FC Hosts Fifth Annual Non-Profit Mixer