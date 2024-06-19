How Robbie Neilson Has Steered the Tampa Bay Rowdies to Success: USL All Access

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome new Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson to the show for an in-depth interview following the club's victory against Louisville City FC, and discuss taking the reins from Neill Collins, roster building with the help of his colleagues in Tampa Bay, and why there's still a supply of Irn Bru at Al Lang Stadium.

Watts and Kerr also take look at the success of Oakland Roots SC after its fourth win in the last five games and why things have changed under interim Head Coach Gavin Glinton, whether it's time to be concerned about the Charleston Battery ahead of Saturday's 2023 USL Championship rematch with Phoenix Rising FC, and what they want to see out of Memphis 901 FC to consider them a serious contender.

