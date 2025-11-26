How Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Won Its First League Title in 26 Years: USL All Access

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick after his remarkable postseason and MVP performance in the 2025 USL Championship Final that led the Hounds to their first league title in the club's 26-year history, where they discuss Dick's appreciation for the opportunity he's received as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, and what it meant to bring a title back to the Steel City.

Watts and Kerr also reflect on the way the Championship Final played out, and why the Hounds' run that featured three wins in penalty shootouts wasn't down to good fortune, how Tulsa's dominance on the ball didn't translate into a decisive finish as the Scissortails' bid to win their first title came up agonizingly short, and what the future looks like for both clubs, and also dig into the 2025 USL Championship Award-winners.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.