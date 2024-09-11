How Oakland Roots' Nana Attakora Jumped from the Field to the Front Office: USL All Access

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Oakland Roots SC Director of Player Personnel Nana Attakora, who takes us inside his journey from a stellar playing career to his current position in the Roots' front office, how he sees his role in the organization, the aspirations Roots have for their future, and the time he got in-game coaching from legend Thierry Henry on how to defend against him.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the action from the past weekend in the USL Championship and debate what a successful season looks like for Louisville City FC after the club sealed its 10th consecutive trip to the postseason, whether New Mexico United has sealed top spot in the Western Conference. Kerr also has a searing take on how far Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC could go when the postseason arrives.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.