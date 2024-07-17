How Indy Eleven Reached the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, host Devon Kerr flies solo once again and welcomes Indy Eleven captain Cam Lindley to the show to talk about the club's victory against Atlanta United FC in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, its chance to emulate Sacramento Republic FC in advancing to the Final, and what it means now to represent his hometown club.

Kerr then welcomes Oakland Roots SC interim Head Coach Gavin Glinton ahead of this Sunday's NorCal rivalry clast against Sacramento Republic FC that will air nationally on the CBS Television Network, where they discuss the club's turnaround since Glinton took the reins in late April to sit second in the Western Conference, and the former Turks and Caicos international's path in coaching to this point.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

