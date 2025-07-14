How Did He Save That?!?
July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- U.S. Men's National Team Returns to DICK's Sporting Goods Park for First Time Since 2017 - Colorado Rapids
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 23 and 24 - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Transfers Defender Birk Risa to Molde FK - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Hugo Picard from En Avant Guingamp - Columbus Crew SC
- Djordje Mihailovic and Andreas Maxsø Named to Team of the Matchday - Colorado Rapids
- Bombino and Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 24 - San Diego FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Hosts Toronto FC for First-Ever Meeting at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Back on the Road - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Columbus Crew Reach New Loan Agreement for Andrés Herrera - Columbus Crew SC
