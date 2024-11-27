How Colorado Springs Switchbacks Won the 2024 USL Championship Final: USL All Access

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr go in-depth on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's victory in the 2024 USL Championship Final, welcoming Head Coach James Chambers as they discuss his first season at the helm, the influences that have shaped him over the year, and the surprise Switchbacks Sporting Director Stephen Hogan set up for him prior to the Championship Final.

Watts and Kerr also speak with Championship Final MVP Juan Tejada about his path from competing in NCAA Division II college soccer to making the breakthrough into the professional ranks, what it meant to score the game-winning goals in both the Western Conference Final and the USL Championship Final this postseason, and what it meant to win a title with his family on hand.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.