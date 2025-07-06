@houstondynamo CLUTCH Ending for the Win
July 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Win 4-3 Road Thriller Over MLS Newcomers San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Down New England Revolution, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Falls, 4-3, to Houston Dynamo at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Revolution Fall to Portland Timbers, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- San Jose Earns Crucial Point With Second-Half Comeback Despite Finishing With 10 Men - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Win 4-3 Road Thriller Over MLS Newcomers San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirms Tonight Will be MLS Legend Nico Lodeiro's Final Match for the Club