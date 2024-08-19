Houston Roughnecks Wide Receiver Justin Hall Signs with Minnesota Vikings

United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON - The United Football League has announced that Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Justin Hall has signed with the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

Hall was the No. 3 leading receiver in the UFL in 2024, with 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 56 receptions tied him for first in the UFL in 2024. He also led the UFL in yards after the catch, finishing fourth in punt return yards.

Hall spent his collegiate years at Ball State, where he set the school record for receptions with 318 for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was waived in final roster cuts. Hall went on to play for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2023, where he recorded 47 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

Hall becomes the second Houston Roughnecks player to sign an NFL contract this off season, following cornerback Kiondre Thomas, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Houston Roughnecks will retain Hall's rights should he return to the UFL.

