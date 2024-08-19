Michigan Panthers Linebacker Frank Ginda Signs with Los Angeles Chargers

August 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers defensive linebacker Frank Ginda has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. Ginda is the 13 th Michigan Panthers player to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Cleveland), cornerback Nate Brooks (Cincinnati), defensive end Levi Bell (Indianapolis), offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Detroit), Samson Nacua (New Orleans), Breeland Speaks (Jacksonville), defensive tackle Walter Palmore (Carolina), running back Nat McCrary (Green Bay) and offensive lineman Cohl Cabral (Dallas). As with the other signees, Michigan will retain Ginda's rights should he return to the UFL.

Ginda finished with 34 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in six games during the 2024 season, which was cut short due to injury. During the 2023 season with Michigan, he had 115 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and six tackles for loss and was named the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year. In Ginda's first season as a Panther in 2022, he finished with 90 tackles, which ranked second in the league, including 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

In his NFL career, Ginda has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and most recently, he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad in 2023. He was also a member of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2020.

Ginda spent three seasons at San Jose State, appearing in 38 games while making 35 starts. He finished with 352 total tackles, which included 29 tackles for loss. As a freshman in 2015, he played in 13 games, making 12 starts, finishing with 80 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. In 2016, Ginda played in 12 games, making 99 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and had 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception. During his final year as a Spartan in 2017, Ginda was the NCAA leading tackler with 173 total tackles. His total tackles are the most in Mountain West history. Following the season, he declared for the 2018 NFL draft, foregoing his senior season.

