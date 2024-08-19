San Antonio Brahmas RB Anthony McFarland, Jr., DT Jaylen Twyman Sign with Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

August 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has signed with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets of the National Football League respectively. The Brahmas now have 10 players that have signed an NFL contract this off season.

McFarland and Twyman add to the Brahmas NFL signing list of outside linebacker Wyatt Ray (Miami Dolphins), long snapper Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Jontre' Kirklin (San Francisco 49ers), outside linebacker Zach Morton (Green Bay Packers), offensive lineman Kohl Levao (New York Jets), defensive lineman Prince Emili (Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Julién Davenport (Atlanta Falcons). As with the other San Antonio signees, the Brahmas will retain rights for both players should they return to the UFL.

McFarland Jr., who hails from Hyattsville, Maryland and played collegiately at Maryland, played in five regular season games for San Antonio and two postseason games. He rushed for 192 yards on 47 carries averaging 4.1 yards per rush and added a rushing touchdown. He proved to make his biggest impact in the receiving game hauling in 15 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. In the XFL Conference Championship, he rushed for 115 yards on 11 carries and league-best 69-yard touchdown run. Prior to the Brahmas, he played in 17 games during four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-23), where he rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries (3.5 avg.) and caught 11 passes for 87 yards (7.9 avg.). He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (124th overall) with Pittsburgh in 2020.

A Washington, D.C. native who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, Twyman made an impact in three games played for the Brahmas. He tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had a pass-breakup. Twyman originally was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round in 2021. He spent his first two seasons on Minnesota's roster before joining Miami's practice squad in October 2022.

