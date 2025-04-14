Brahmas Come up Short at Michigan Panthers, 26-23

April 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - An unconventional week for the San Antonio Brahmas still saw the Brahmas put up a season-high 258 yards of total offense and season-high 23 points as San Antonio came up short at the Michigan Panthers, 26-23, Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. San Antonio kicker Donald De La Haye missed a 53-yard field goal as time expired which would have forced overtime in a wild fourth quarter in the third week of the UFL.

De La Haye finished 3-of-4 on field goal attempts connecting on kicks of 36 yards, 55 yards and 33 yards. Kellen Mond went 19-of-31 for 153 yards and his first career touchdown pass for the Brahmas. Anthony McFarland Jr. added 54 rushing yards on seven carries. He had 21 receiving yards including a 15-yard TD reception. Tavante Beckett led the defense with 10 tackles while Jordan Williams had nine tackles, a tackle for loss and an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Brahmas' week saw the promotion of wide receivers coach Payton Pardee to offensive coordinator on Wednesday and the addition of wide receivers coach Cody Latimer on Thursday. Head Coach Wade Phillips fell ill before the game and watched from the locker room.

San Antonio trailed 23-15 with 4:46 remaining in the game before Williams stepped in front of a Bryce Perkins pass and returned the interception 85 yards pulling the Brahmas within, 23-21. A pass interference call on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt set up a 1-yard rush for Jashaun Corbin to tie the game, 23-23.

Michigan's Devin Ross returned the ensuing kickoff to the Brahmas 46-yard line. Perkins led the Panthers on a 10-play drive which resulted in a B.T. Potter 28-yard field goal putting the Panthers ahead, 26-23.

Mond drove the Brahmas 32 yards to the Michigan 35-yard line, but De La Haye's 53-yarder failed.

San Antonio jumped out to an early 9-0 lead behind three De La Haye field goals. Michigan got within 9-7 on Perkins 2-yard TD run with 3:47 to go in the second quarter. Potter connected from 34 yards out as time expired at the half putting the Panthers ahead, 10-9.

Michigan extended its lead in the third quarter on Perkins' second 2-yard TD run, pushing the Panther lead to 17-9. McFarland's 15-yd TD reception from Mond with 2:01 left in the third quarter made it 17-15. Shirden's 43-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 23-15 lead with 1:18 left in the quarter.

Perkins finished 17-of-23 with 193 passing yards and the interception. He also ran for 30 yards on 10 carries. Jaden Shirden had 59 rushing yards while Siasosi Mariner and Malik Turner each had five catches for 54 yards.

San Antonio takes to the road for the fourth straight week when the Brahmas play at the D.C. Defenders Sunday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT on FOX. Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats Friday, April 18 p.m. at 8 p.m. ET.

United Football League Stories from April 14, 2025

