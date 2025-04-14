Ta'amu Totals Three Touchdowns, Defense Stands Tall in 27-15 Win over St. Louis

April 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - Behind three scores from QB Jordan Ta'amu and a season-high four turnovers from DC's defense, the DC Defenders (3-0, 1-0 XFL) sit atop the UFL with their third-straight win, a 27-15 road victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1, 1-1 XFL). DC has now won three-straight games to open a season for the first time since 2023.

DC's defense pounced early on their first drive when DE Andre Mintze forced the ball out of QB Manny Wilkins' hands for a fumble and recovered the ball himself to give the Defenders the ball at St. Louis' 18-yard line. This was Mintze's second fumble recovery of the season and was the first of his two forced fumbles of the day. After three-straight incomplete passes, the Defenders were able to salvage the drive with a 30-yard field goal from K Matt McCrane to give them an early 3-0 lead with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

Ta'amu aired it out on DC's second drive when he found a wide open WR Ty Scott on a deep post route for a 62-yard score and a 9-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

The Defenders' stout defense continued to pour it on when CB Michael Ojemudia picked off Wilkins for his first career interception and placed DC' s offense at St. Louis' 33-yard line. McCrane added another three points with a 42-yarder for a 12-0 Defenders lead with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

St. Louis countered in the second quarter with a three play, 35-yard drive that was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown reception from WR Frank Darby to set the score at 12-6, Defenders. The Battlehawks attempted a two-point conversion, but the play was snuffed out by DE Malik Fisher, who brought down WR Blake Jackson in the backfield.

Halfway through the second quarter, St. Louis DB Kameron Kelly picked off Ta'amu and the Battlehawks chipped away at DC's lead with a 40-yard field goal from K Rodrigo Blankenship to trim the score to 12-9.

After the St. Louis field goal, Ta'amu led the Defenders on an eight play, 61-yard drive that ended with six points when he found TE Briley Moore-McKinney on a post route for a 10-yard score and an 18-9 lead. WR Chris Rowland helped move the chains on the drive with two receptions that totaled 23 yards.

St. Louis was able to score the last points of the half with a 47-yard field goal from Blankenship to cut the deficit to 18-12.

The Defenders opened the second half with a drive into St. Louis' territory, but their momentum was halted when Battlehawks CB Chris Payton-Jones picked off Ta'amu, his second turnover of the day. St. Louis capitalized on the turnover with a career-long 56-yard boot from Blankenship to pull St. Louis within three.

Trailing 18-15 with 8:37 left in the game, Wilkins coughed up his second interception of the game with a snag by CB Willie Drew Jr. to give DC a chance to separate themselves from St. Louis.

Ta'amu did just that and led the Defenders on an impressive 11 play, 62-yard drive that chewed up 6:16 of the game clock. On third and goal, Ta'amu fired a dart that was deflected and landed in the hands of WR Cornell Powell to give the Defenders a 24-15 lead with 2:20 left in the game.

In St. Louis' last attempt of a rally, DC's defense finished the job when S Sam Kidd read Wilkins' eyes on an out route and recorded his first career interception to seal the win.

In the remaining seconds, McCrane recorded his third-straight game with three or more field goals after splitting the uprights on a 50-yarder to set the final score at 27-15.

The Defenders return home to Audi Field on Sunday, April 20 for a home tilt against division foe San Antonio Brahmas (0-3, 0-2 XFL) with kickoff at 5:00 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Ta'amu finished 17-for-37 (46% accuracy) with season-highs in passing yards (243), touchdowns (3) and totaled two interceptions. Ta'amu has passed for 200+ yards in two of his first three games this season.

S Sam Kidd co-led the Defenders with a career-high six tackles with one tackle for loss and an interception. Kidd has 12 tackles through his first three games.

Scott finished with a career-high 85 receiving yards on three receptions and a touchdown. The Missouri State product posted his third-straight 50-yard receiving game.

Moore-McKinney posted a career-high in receiving yards with 40 on three receptions and recorded his first touchdown of the season.

Mintze collected two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. This was Mintze's first career multi-sack game.

DC's defense matched a season-high with nine tackles for loss. The Defenders have recorded an interception in three-straight games.

McCrane finished 3-for-4 Sunday and has now totaled 10 field goals through his first three games and is 10-for-12 so far this year (83.3 %) and 4-for-5 (80 %) from 40 yards or more.

