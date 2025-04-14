Unfinished Business: Abram Smith Returns to the Field After Third ACL Injury

April 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

In 2023, Defenders running back Abram Smith was riding high on a career year. He led the XFL in rushing with 788 yards and seven touchdowns and played a major role in the team's championship run.

"The credit goes to the team overall, the offensive line up front was just a unit," Smith said.

His performance raised the bar for his expectations for the following season and he was determined to carry that momentum into 2024. Unfortunately, Smith's expectations were put on pause after suffering a non-contact torn left ACL in practice.

"It was just a normal day. I got a non-contact injury so I did a regular jumpcut that I've probably done over a thousand times. There's no telling what it was, the knee kind of just gave and I knew right then and there," Smith said.

This isn't Smith's first or second time dealing with a season-ending ACL injury. At Abilene High School, he tore his right ACL injury his sophomore year and tore the same one again his freshman year at Baylor.

"It's one of those depressing kinds of deals. It's not like getting cut or something is wrong with the shoulder and you're back in a week. You just know instantly that the season is over with."

Smith began the rehab process during the 2024 season and was fueled by his family's support to work back to where he wanted to be.

"My family drives me a whole bunch. They're always there, always supporting me. Whatever I put my mind to, I have goals that I want to achieve and still want to do even if it's not possible, I'm still trying to pursue that."

Specifically, his father instilled a mindset in Smith that has molded the way he attacks life.

"My dad is really big on, 'what kind of man do you want to be?' You can just stop playing ball and not do what you were meant to do or you can grind it out until the wheels fall off. That's what I ask myself everyday, what do I want to be for myself and my future family?"

With three ACL injuries for an athlete, it's fair to question if the risk is really worth the reward. For Smith, he views the injury as a minor setback for a major comeback.

"Life's not over, I've done it before where I had an ACL injury and I came back. It's just a mindset thing, you kind of have to flip that switch from boohoo to I don't need that negativity. I know where I want to be, I know what I want to do. I can't let this define who I am."

After a year of rehab, Smith was back on the gridiron for week one against the Birmingham Stallions at Audi Field.

"It was intense and insane but it was a great feeling overall. Being back out there, there's things that I got to work on and that's something that I focused on after the game. I've missed that thrill, excitement and adrenaline that you get when you're out there."

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Baylor product ranks third in the UFL with 144 rushing yards. As a member of the 3-0 Defenders, Smith is high on this year's team.

"Overall, we got a good offensive unit once we're able to execute and get rolling. Of course with the defense, everyone saw for themselves how good they are after their eight sacks in week one."

In his third year with the UFL, Smith looks to make the most of his time in the league on and off the field.

"I always love brotherhood and I always love meeting people. People come from different backgrounds and running back rooms. I was with (Darius) Hagans for a while when I tore my ACL and now here we are because he's back. Getting to know him, getting to know Deon (Jackson) and being able to talk about my experience in the league just amplifies that experience overall with brotherhood. I don't really think you can find it anywhere else."

Although the game can be an intense clash between opponents, Smith doesn't forget that the game should always be fun.

"Football's a serious deal but at the same time, it was fun growing up, it should still be fun now."

Nothing represents fun more in the UFL than the beer snake at Audi Field. At every DC Defenders home game, there is a long connection of plastic cups that slithers up a section of devout Defenders fans behind the endzone throughout the four quarters.

"I love the beer snake. I'm looking forward to hopefully one day being able to contribute to it and stack a cup in there. Wait until it fully gets packed and it's gonna be really insane. I love the beer snake, I love our crowd and I love D.C."

Smith brings a refreshed and positive mindset this season and is a walking example of the power of perseverance.

"My football career's not always going to last forever but I'm trying to make it last as long as I possibly can. I don't want to have any regrets when it's all said and done."

