UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 19
August 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced five of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. As of today, 66 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
HOU WR Justin Hall Minnesota Vikings
MICH LB Frank Ginda Los Angeles Chargers
SA RB Anthony McFarland Miami Dolphins
SA DT Jaylen Twyman New York Jets
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
