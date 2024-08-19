Panasiuk Signs NFL Contract

St. Louis Battlehawks center Mike Panasiuk

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that St. Louis Battlehawks center Mike Panasiuk has signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League.

An All-UFL selection in 2024, Panasiuk started in the XFL Conference Championship and all 10 regular season games for the Battlehawks for the second consecutive year.

A former defensive lineman at Michigan State, Panasiuk signed as an UDFA with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and also spent time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad before converting to center and earning All-XFL honors at his new position in 2023.

Panasiuk becomes the sixth Battlehawk to sign an NFL contract since the off-season began on June 18, joining the ranks with Hakeem Butler (CIN), Willie Harvey (DAL), Jaryd Jones-Smith (ATL), Mike Rose (NO), and Jacob Saylors (NYG).

The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain Panasiuk's rights should he return to the UFL.

